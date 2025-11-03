  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB partlycloudy.png29.4°C

Adipec 2025: Oil demand to stay above 100 million bpd beyond 2040, says UAE minister

The United Arab Emirates is one of eight Opec+ countries that agreed to increase December output targets but pause increases in the first quarter of next year

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 10:25 AM

Top Stories

‘Depression meant weak faith’: UAE residents challenge mental health stigma

‘Depression meant weak faith’: UAE residents challenge mental health stigma

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

Oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day beyond 2040, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC'S chief executive, Sultan Al Jaber, said on Monday while flagging headwinds in the near term.

"Geopolitics continue to shape trade flows and news flows. Complexity is constant, sentiment moves markets, and volatility, in my view, is no longer a variable. It is the norm," he told industry leaders at the opening of the ADIPEC energy conference.

Recommended For You

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Dubai: Gold's price swings 'healthy correction', but experts warn of further volatility

Dubai: Gold's price swings 'healthy correction', but experts warn of further volatility

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE weather: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

UAE weather: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

India's Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis after 20 'unforgettable years'

India's Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis after 20 'unforgettable years'

 

The United Arab Emirates is one of eight OPEC+ countries that agreed to increase December output targets but pause increases in the first quarter of next year as the producers' group moderates plans to regain market share due to rising fears of a supply glut.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

New Western sanctions on Opec+ member Russia are adding to challenges in the strategy, as Moscow may struggle to further raise output after the US and Britain imposed fresh measures on top producers Rosneft and Lukoil.

Al Jaber said, however, that the long-term outlook shows growth in energy demand, adding that cost discipline must be balanced with capital investment.

"While we may face headwinds in the months ahead, the long-term outlook shows demand growth for every form of energy across every market," he said.

Opec+ has granted the UAE a bigger production quota this year after the country said the producer group was restricting its output too much when it had invested heavily to expand capacity to 4.85 million barrels per day from 3 million bpd.

UAE energy minister said in July that his country could further boost its oil capacity after 2027 if that is what markets require, implying the country had the potential to become one of the world's five biggest producers.