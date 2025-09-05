Watch: How to tell an eagle from a falcon? Instructor at UAE's Adihex explains

Visitors to Adihex (Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition) this week were given a glimpse into eagle falconry, a tradition rooted in Mongolia, where a golden eagle named Bagra was showcased.

Benjamin Chan, a falconry instructor from China who was dressed in Mongolian attire for the show, explained the striking differences between falcons and eagles. “Falcons are built for speed. Their wings are aerodynamic, allowing them to hit speeds of almost 290 kilometres per hour."

"Eagles, on the other hand, are built for sharp turns because they hunt mainly in forests, where they need to manoeuvre quickly through trees and bushes,” he said.

The eagle on display, Bagra, was born and raised in the UAE. “In Mongolian, Bagra means warrior or hero, but my Emirati friends tell me in Arabic it means cow — so I have a cow hero,” Chan joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Unlike falcons, eagles are not used for hunting year-round. “It is not hunting season now,” Chan told Khaleej Times.

“After the winter season ends, birds of prey are given as much food as possible to help them change feathers, a process called molting. Once the feathers are fully grown, they can be used for hunting again. That usually takes about a year if there are no medical conditions.”

The division of roles between male and female raptors is also unique. “In general, the females are always bigger in size. The female takes care of hunting, and the male takes care of the nest and eggs.”

Determining the sex of a bird is not always straightforward. “The only 100 per cent way to tell is to bring it to a veterinarian. They will use anaesthetic and a small camera — if they find ovaries, it’s a female, if they find testicles, it’s a male,” he explained.

During the live show, Chan described how Mongolian hunters traditionally use eagles to catch animals such as foxes, wolves and deer. “They make a dummy out of leather and tie meat to the vital organs so that the eagle learns to strike those areas. When they go hunting, they ride Shetland ponies because the terrain is icy, mountainous and forested. They release their eagles in packs of five, six or seven, and the birds attack the prey together,” he described. The hunt takes place only in winter. “That’s when the fox or wolf has thicker fur, which the Mongolians use for jackets to keep warm.”

Chan also highlighted the difference in weight between falcons and eagles. “The heaviest falcon you’ll find is around a kilo, maybe a kilo and a hundred grams. An eagle can weigh between nine and ten kilogrammes,” he noted.

“Falcons are known as knives for their speed and precision. Eagles, by comparison, are warriors — built for strength, weight, and power.”