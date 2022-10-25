ADDED-backed setup in Abu Dhabi announces business accelerator and commercialisation programme for regional SMEs and start-ups
The platform's start-up commercialisation partners Vestigos and SME Project Management are providing strategic guidance and mentorship to both early and mature staged start-ups. The programme has selected 30 projects in its first cohort.
Launched earlier this year, business corporate services platform Setup in Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its first commercialisation programme to accelerate SME business growth. Evolved under the support of the Abu Dhabi Economic Development (ADDED), the commercialisation programme is attracting start-ups and SMEs to fast-track their growth plans and assist their business-specific challenges.
The programme focuses on accelerating 30 projects that are passionately contributing towards enriching and safeguarding the Tech, AI, Sustainability, E-commerce and other strategic spaces critical to UAE's socio-economic development.
"With the commercialisation project, we hope to create a community of innovators to deliver real-world value and sustainable impact. The collaborative model of Setup in Abu Dhabi allows us to assist MSMEs and start-ups drive innovation in products, services, processes, technologies and business models to enhance their growth and boost UAE's start-up ecosystem," said Qussay Abdul Wahab, SME expert, Abu Dhabi, DED.
Setup in Abu Dhabi specialist partners, Vestigos and SMES Project Management are filtering applications and supporting the shortlisted start-ups during their journey. Their diverse background and expertise provide a broad range of support in shaping ideas, assisting in commercialisation and driving the investment preparation.
Commenting on the launch, Nick Gemenetzidis, managing partner, Vestigos, said: "There is abundant talent in the UAE's start-up community, and we at Vestigos are committed to playing an active role in accelerating this growth by supporting concepts that can solve real-world problems and improve consumer journey. With so many industry leaders associated with Setup in Abu Dhabi, the platform will open so many doors for the participating companies, be it in tech advancement, e-commerce solutions, logistics, payment gateways, or funding, and we are looking forward to working closely with UAE's most innovative start-ups".
From attracting original ideas in emerging technologies and sectors to incubating them into commercially viable projects and guiding them through early-stage challenges, the commercialisation project provides a full range of support, including feasibility studies, legal and development consultancy, training and employment, co-working spaces, as well as access to investors, service providers, and partners, till the project attains the maturity to sustain growth.
UAE's premier business setup consultancy, Creative Zone, has been spearheading the project and has been at the forefront in bringing the 25+ partners of Setup in Abu Dhabi under one umbrella and collaborating toward making the entrepreneurial journey in Abu Dhabi easier.
CEO Lorenzo Jooris said: "Creative Zone is proud to be a part of this project, and through our partnership with the programme, we aim to boost the entrepreneurial community and provide new opportunities for creators and innovators. Our team is delighted to extend our support, particularly to the SMEs of the region."
To apply for the commercialisation programme, visit https://www.setupinabudhabi.ae/StartupCommercialisation/