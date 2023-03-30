Partner Content By KT Engage
Achieving the switch of fuel and electric drive and a comprehensive endurance of 950km, Chery's super hybrid model TIGGO 8 PRO e+ will soon be launched in the UAE
As the green and environment-friendly lifestyle has gradually become the consensus of all mankind, Chery, the first auto brand to devote itself to the research and development of new energy technology, has launched the super hybrid DHT technology.
TIGGO 8 PRO e+, the first hybrid product equipped with this system, which will soon be launched in the UAE, allowing the world's leading PHEV technology to shine in the Middle East market.
TIGGO 8 PRO e+fully retains the luxury, high-end and comfortable flagship advantages of TIGGO 8 PRO in terms of body size, appearance, interior design, as well as intelligent technology configuration. Notably, the most attractive highlight of it is to realise the unique super hybrid integration with the world's first DHT core technology with three engines, three gears, nine working modes and 11 speed ratios, thus bringing stronger power and lower fuel consumption to users and realising green and low-carbon travel.
In addition, the DHT hybrid system equipped for TIGGO 8 PRO e+ can be deemed as a masterpiece of hybrid solutions in Chery's 4.0 global power architecture. With the core technology advantages of 'three engines, three gears, nine working modes and 11 speed ratios', it highly integrates the dual motor, motor controller and transmission into one for the first time, being the only system to achieve the dual motor drive in the global industry. In addition, it fully demonstrates the leading technical strength of Chinese brands in the field of hybrid power to global users.
The most amazing element of Chery DHT hybrid system is that it boasts three physical gears, three engine operating points with adjustable speed ratio. Besides, the engine can be driven at a minimum speed of 20km/h, and it can cooperate with twin-motor to bring higher efficiency. Therefore, it is not equivalent to the traditional hybrid system. In addition, it is equipped with nine working modes, including motor pure electric mode, twin-motor pure electric mode, direct engine drive mode, parallel drive mode, series and extended range mode, driving and charging mode, single motor braking energy regeneration, parking and charging mode, and twin-motor braking energy regeneration, so that it can perform well in all driving scenarios, and can realise the intelligent switching among 11 driving conditions, including start-up, medium-low speed, elevated road, overtaking, traffic jam, standing by, highway, long journey, mountain pass, snow/mud/sand and gravel surface and high-speed steering, thus helping users to cope with various extreme road conditions easily.
In terms of powertrain, TIGGO 8 PRO e+is carried with a unique 1.5T super efficiency engine for hybrid power independently developed by Chery, with a rated power of 115kW and a peak torque of 230N m, whose performance can surpass that of competitors at the same level. It is worth mentioning that the turbine intervention is adopted when the engine speed reaches 1750rpm, which makes it easier to start overtaking.
Furthermore, thanks to the layout of high energy density battery system and joint optimisation design with the vehicle body, it can ensure that the internal modules of the battery system will not be squeezed and deformed after the front collision, side collision, rear collision and other tests of the whole vehicle, so as to ensure safety. With a design electric quantity of 19.27kWh, it can achieve the NEDC mileage of 75km and meet 98 per cent of daily travel scenarios.
Therefore, with the support of the unique hybrid 1.5T super-effective engine, three-gear DHT transmission and high energy density power battery, TIGGO 8 PRO e+achieves short-distance travel by force of 80km pure electricity mileage, and can be charged once a week to meet the needs of daily commute. When you need to drive for a long distance, it can provide a comprehensive range of 950km under the condition of full fuel and full power, so you have no need to worry about the endurance ability and can take an impromptu travel at any time. Moreover, with the 0-100km acceleration of 7.6s, a comprehensive fuel consumption of only 1.55L per 100 kilometers and a fuel consumption of power loss of only 5.9L per 100 kilometres, TIGGO 8 PRO e+ realises the current double optimisation of fuel consumption and power, thus bringing super joyful, forceful, easy and economical experience to users.
What's more, thanks to Chery's perfect quality management system, strict quality monitoring standards and advanced quality inspection technology, the DHT super hybrid system carried by TIGGO 8 PRO e+has undergone rigorous verification and testing, including the bench verification for 30,000 hours and the vehicle verification for five million km before its launch.
The entry of TIGGO 8 PRO e+ into the UAE market marks the full implementation of Chery's new energy strategy in the Middle East. Looking forward, Chery will also introduce more PHEV and BEV models to boost the transformation of the local automobile market towards the new energy technology, and bring distinctive travel experience to local consumers.