Accession Day: Sheikh Maktoum shares video on Dubai Ruler’s achievements

The vision of Sheikh Mohammed has astonished the world and inspired minds, says Sheikh Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed during the launch ceremony of the UAE’s national space programme. — Wam

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 11:04 PM

The vision of the Dubai Ruler has astonished the world and inspired minds, said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

In a video shared on Twitter to mark the Accession Day, Sheikh Maktoum said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was ahead of its time.

The video shows the growth of Dubai from a small town to one of the world's best cities, with Sheikh Mohammed leading the development from front.

“16 years since he took over the reins of power, he put it to work and achievement. In his heart lives his family and all the people of the Emirates,” said Sheikh Maktoum in the tweet.

“He established the best government in the world, built the most beautiful city on Earth, and took the Arabs to Mars. We are still inspired by his love of leadership, achieving the impossible, and making people happy,” the tweet said.