Accession Day: Sheikh Maktoum shares video on Dubai Ruler’s achievements

Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE1 day ago
The vision of the Dubai Ruler has astonished the world and inspired minds, said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
In a video shared on Twitter to mark the Accession Day, Sheikh Maktoum said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was ahead of its time.
The video shows the growth of Dubai from a small town to one of the world's best cities, with Sheikh Mohammed leading the development from front.
ALSO READ:
“16 years since he took over the reins of power, he put it to work and achievement. In his heart lives his family and all the people of the Emirates,” said Sheikh Maktoum in the tweet.
“He established the best government in the world, built the most beautiful city on Earth, and took the Arabs to Mars. We are still inspired by his love of leadership, achieving the impossible, and making people happy,” the tweet said.
Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE1 day ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE1 day ago
Few private companies granted employees the flexibility to work from home with the new surge of Covid-19 cases
UAE1 day ago
Teachers have been given refresher training in safeguarding, expectations, and using the platforms during full-time online learning
UAE1 day ago
Instead of hosting lavish celebrations or receptions, the Dubai Ruler uses the occasion to honour certain segments of society or exceptional people
UAE1 day ago
Beeah staff described the recovery as a needle in a haystack situation
UAE1 day ago
The artwork, developed by the Ministry of Interior, shows the man of the nation
UAE1 day ago
Officer-goers across the country says the new schedule brings the feeling of a fresh start
UAE1 day ago