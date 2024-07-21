Abu Dhabi's ZHO announces launch of operations across 10 speech therapy centres in Egypt

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 2:24 PM

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has announced the launch of operations across 10 new speech therapy centres in 6 governorates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, benefiting 643 young men and women with disabilities.

The project aims to develop skills for those with autism spectrum disorders, delayed speech, speech problems, hyperactivity disorders, attention deficit disorders, learning difficulties, and behaviour modification issues.

This initiative supports and empowers people of determination through awareness programmes for their families and guardians, aiming to develop their skills in dealing with their children.

A team of social workers and speech therapists will organise workshops to identify learning difficulties, obstacles, and challenges they face, providing them with the specialised skills necessary to overcome them.

Additionally, programmes designed to offer psychological and social support will be implemented.

The ten centres (in Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Monufia, Qena, Sohag, and New Valley) have been equipped with the latest tools and devices to provide speech therapy sessions, behaviour modification, skill development, learning difficulties, and sensory integration, in addition to psychological assessment.

Interviews have been completed for a number of young cadres nominated to work as specialists in these centres. The establishment of 30 speech therapy centres are planned to be completed by the end of 2024.

The step comes within the framework of the joint cooperation protocol signed last November between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the ZHO, under the "Bridges of Hope Holding" programme, sponsored and supported by ADQ in Abu Dhabi, to rehabilitate and develop 60 of the Ministry's speech therapy centres and provide internet services to these centres, as well as establishing and funding a medical convoy touring several governorates to provide urgent medical care for people of determination and their families,

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, highlighted the efforts of ZHO and ADQ to support people of determination in Egypt, offering a free service for Egyptian families with children with disabilities, to integrate them into society and provide a decent life for them.