Abu Dhabi's new attraction that would allow visitors travel on 14-billion-year journey through time and space is 25% complete

Natural History Museum is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region and is set to be completed by the end of 2025

The construction work of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is 25 per cent complete, said the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Coming up in Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region, allowing visitors to travel on a 14-billion-year journey through time and space – from the earliest origins of our universe to a thought-provoking perspective into our Earth’s future.

The UAE-based construction group ALEC is the main contractor of the project. Set to be completed by the end of 2025, it will be a scientific research and teaching institution and an educational resource for learning about the evolving story of our planet, aiming to ignite a life-long passion for the natural world in visitors of all ages.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will bring a new dimension of educational discovery to the Abu Dhabi community as an entirely unique cultural attraction that offers visitors and residents endless inspiration. With work now underway on this pioneering institution, the realisation of our vision for the Saadiyat Cultural District moves one step closer. When completed, Saadiyat will offer the highest concentration of cultural experience globally, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as an innovative global destination of choice.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “Through our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, we have been able to make strong progress on the development of this iconic cultural landmark. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will provide visitors with an enriching cultural experience to help position Saadiyat as the destination of choice and Abu Dhabi as a centre for culture, arts, and creativity. It also supports achieving Saadiyat Vision 2025, which aims to grow domestic, regional, and global visitor numbers, supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem.”

The museum will join the diverse cultural institutions and museums located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, which features the renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi. The district will soon welcome the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE; Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, focussing on global Modern and Contemporary art; and the Abrahamic Family House, composed of a mosque, a synagogue and a church within one shared space, to inspire and nurture peaceful coexistence among people of all faiths.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will offer employment opportunities in the emirate and on the wider national and regional levels, with curators set to be appointed to cover the full spectrum of natural sciences. In addition, it aims to attract and develop young talent as part of Abu Dhabi’s drive to accelerate the culture and creative industries.

