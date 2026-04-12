Yas Mall becomes first in region to join global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme

Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall has become the first mall in the region to meet the requirements of the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, ensuring that People of Determination visitors with non-visible needs can receive the additional support they may need.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme is embedded across customer experience operations at Yas Mall with all customer facing staff trained to identify the sunflower lanyard and use enhanced service protocols to provide necessary support to customers. The initiative ensures a consistent and inclusive experience for all.

Full membership of the programme requires meeting established international criteria, including comprehensive staff training and full operational integration.

Yas Mall’s achievement demonstrates how accessibility can be embedded into operations, training, and customer engagement to deliver meaningful and lasting community impact for communities.

On this occasion, Aldar has commissioned 10,000 Sunflower lanyards, produced by People of Determination, enrolled at Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s printing workshop, which will be introduced across its destinations.

Around one in six people globally live with a disability, the majority of which are non-visible. Initiatives such as the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme play an important role in fostering greater awareness and understanding in public environments.