Abu Dhabi: Women's sports award offers Dh1.3 million in prize

Registration for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award nominations will close on August 8

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 6:20 PM

A total of Dh1.3 million in prizes is up for grabs for the winners of the forthcoming Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Thursday announced the opening of nominations for the sixth Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award.

The award is the first-of-its-kind in the region, as it aims to empower women and highlight their achievements, especially in the sporting sector.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and President of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs, announced the launch of award.

She emphasised that it represents a new incentive for sportswomen in the UAE and in the Arab and international levels with the continuous recognition and support of Sheikha Fatima.

“We are honoured of the value and status this award holds and its pioneering role in supporting the creative and influential values in the world of sport to motivate and encourage sportswomen,” Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza, said.

“The award with many categories is an inspiration for outstanding sportswomen, and women of creativity and excellence in both the local and international circuits. Wish all participants success.”

The announcement came during a press conference held by The Academy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Thursday at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

The registration for nominations opened on July 7 and will close on August 8, while the shortlisted candidates will be announced on September 9 and the awards on September 17.

Competition categories within this award includes both individual and collective levels in various departments such as sports management, training, research, sports sponsorship, and women of determination.

The categories for this year at the individual level include:

-Best Arab Women Athlete – Dh300,000

Best Emirati Women Athlete – Dh300,000

Best Youth Athlete – Dh100,000

Best Athlete (people of determination) – Dh100,000

Best Female / Male Coach – Dh100,000

Best Sports media Dh100,000

Categories at the level of institutions and sports’ federations, they include:

Best Youth Development Programme – Dh100,000

Best Team – Dh100,000

Best Sports Creative Initiative (includes sports development research, technology and sports innovation) – Dh100,000

Every year, the Award seeks to honour the sports personality of the year, where sports personalities whose experience exceeds 20 years of competition, and this category is at the level of the Arab world.

This year's event is sponsored by strategic partners; the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and the platinum partners Etihad Rail, Dolphin Energy and support partner Abu Dhabi Cooperative.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Vice Chairwomen of the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said: “Through this award, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy seeks to shed light on women's sports and on the experiences of inspiring women in the sports sector, with the participation of a group of the most prominent personalities, influencers in the world of sports. (This Academy is) emphasizing the consolidation of the academy’s role in empowering women and enhancing their impact in different sectors, especially the sports sector.”

Those wishing to nominate for the award can register through the website http://fbmwomensportsaward.ae/