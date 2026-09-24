41-year-old Abu Dhabi woman gives birth to baby after 8 pregnancy losses

After seven miscarriages and one foetal death, Afra Al Khateeri finally held her daughter following a pregnancy complicated by a rare genetic condition and other issues

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 1:05 PM
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A woman from the Northern Emirates has given birth to a healthy baby girl after eight pregnancy losses — her first live birth after seven miscarriages and one foetal death.

Afra Al Khateeri, 41, delivered at Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi at 35 weeks via C-section, with the baby weighing 1.99kg. The mother and child were discharged after nearly two weeks, with the newborn reaching 2kg following specialist neonatal care.

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The pregnancy, her ninth, was among the most complex cases the hospital has managed. Al Khateeri and her husband are both carriers of the EXOC3L2 gene, which is linked to brain malformations and renal disease. She also has a history of endometriosis and previously underwent uterine septum surgery in the United States.

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She had gone through multiple unsuccessful IVF cycles before conceiving through IVF with pre-implantation genetic testing. This pregnancy brought further complications, including a uterine septum, gestational diabetes and late-onset intrauterine growth restriction.

Dr Saleema Wani, Chief Medical Officer and Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Corniche Hospital, said the outcome was the result of multidisciplinary collaboration and advanced clinical expertise.

"This remarkable case reflects the deep trust that families across the UAE place in Corniche Hospital," she said. "The patient was referred from a hospital in the United States, and her journey highlights the reassurance patients experience when supported by our highly skilled clinical teams."

Corniche Hospital has operated in Abu Dhabi for more than 48 years and specialises in high-risk pregnancies and neonatal intensive care.

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