Abu Dhabi: Wife told to return Dh453,000 she borrowed from husband

11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride to start its annual ride across the emirates on February 4
An Abu Dhabi court instructed a woman to return the Dh453,000 she borrowed from her husband. She had refused to pay back the cash on the pretext that it was spousal alimony.
Official court documents stated that the Arab man had filed a lawsuit against his wife demanding that she pays Dh453,000, which she borrowed from her.
The man said in his lawsuit that he had transferred the money to his wife’s bank account in instalments, and the woman had agreed to return the money after three months.
Unfortunately, she didn’t return the money despite several requests from her husband to commit to her pledge. The man said they did not sign an agreement about the transaction since she is his wife.
The husband presented to the court all documents showing that he had transferred the money to his wife’s account.
She woman had admitted to taking the money, but she claimed that the man gave it to her as spousal alimony and that it wasn’t a loan.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the woman to return her husband’s money. She was also told to pay for his husband’s legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride to start its annual ride across the emirates on February 4
As roads and parking lots are submerged under water, many walk to the mosques while a few others resort to pray at home
Qualified individuals in these fields can look forward to a bright future in the UAE.
Chefs, doctor talk about the chemical that has a boiling point of –196°C
Ministry expresses sincere condolences and sympathy to family of victim
Former UN chief hopes COP 28 will have a detailed roadmap to counter global warming with concrete action
Medical experts advise people not to expose themselves to extreme temperatures
Golf artist Valentino Dixon is a special guest at the ongoing Dubai Desert Classic