Abu Dhabi: Wife told to return Dh453,000 she borrowed from husband

The woman had refused to pay back the cash on the pretext that it was spousal alimony

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 7:28 AM

An Abu Dhabi court instructed a woman to return the Dh453,000 she borrowed from her husband. She had refused to pay back the cash on the pretext that it was spousal alimony.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man had filed a lawsuit against his wife demanding that she pays Dh453,000, which she borrowed from her.

The man said in his lawsuit that he had transferred the money to his wife’s bank account in instalments, and the woman had agreed to return the money after three months.

Unfortunately, she didn’t return the money despite several requests from her husband to commit to her pledge. The man said they did not sign an agreement about the transaction since she is his wife.

The husband presented to the court all documents showing that he had transferred the money to his wife’s account.

She woman had admitted to taking the money, but she claimed that the man gave it to her as spousal alimony and that it wasn’t a loan.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the woman to return her husband’s money. She was also told to pay for his husband’s legal expenses.

