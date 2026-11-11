Abu Dhabi waste collector Tajmee'e reaches 70 districts, handling 1,940 tonnes daily

Abu Dhabi has extended its daily waste collection to 70 districts after Tajmee'e completed the mobilisation of two new service areas across the Mainland and island communities.

The rollout covers Lot 3, which spans 38 districts across Abu Dhabi Mainland and selected island locations, and Lot 4, which encompasses 32 mainland districts. Operations under both lots launched between May and July 2026.

More than 1,150 personnel and a fleet of 307 vehicles now support daily collection across the expanded network, with over 39,700 bins deployed across the two service areas, collecting more than 1,940 tonnes of waste daily. The expansion brings more consistent coverage to districts where residents have previously raised concerns about collection reliability.

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Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said, “Reliable collection is the starting point for Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy. By expanding our operational reach, we are strengthening the services communities rely on every day while building a more integrated waste management system that supports resource recovery and treatment. This progress reflects our commitment to improving service delivery and advancing Abu Dhabi’s ambition to divert 80% of waste from landfill by 2031.”

Tajmee’e has introduced targeted improvements informed by resident feedback, including enhanced monitoring at selected residential locations, refinements to bin-lid design, and planned bin replacements in Baniyas, Al Shamkha and Madinat Al Riyadh.

The subsidiary operates through the Tadweer 360 platform, using AI-powered route planning and real-time collection data to identify service gaps across all 70 districts.

Residents can report waste collection issues and schedule services through the Tadweer e-services portal at tadweer.ae using UAE Pass.