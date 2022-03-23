Abu Dhabi warns owners of cars abandoned in parking lots to pay fees or face legal action

Tomy's boat will carry both UAE and India flags.
Owners of vehicles abandoned or parked for more than a month in Musaffah parking lot M18 and Abu Dhabi City multi-story parking buildings have been told to pay the outstanding fees to avoid legal action.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi issued the warning on Wednesday.
The ITC called on all vehicle owners to follow up with the administration of the public parking, at the trucks parking yard and the main control room of the multi-story parking, to update their vehicle’s data and pay any outstanding fees.
“Neglecting to do so might lead to ITC taking any necessary legal actions in coordination with the concerned authorities in the emirate,” said the ITC statement.
Authorities also urged all vehicle owners who have parked their vehicles for long periods without registering them or paying the necessary fees to adhere to the rules and regulations of public parking areas.
The ITC cautioned motorists against leaving their vehicles blocking other vehicles in the parking lots or multi-story parking.
“The failure to cooperate in this regard can result in legal actions that may go as far as the selling of the neglected vehicles in an auction upon the expiry of a notice period,” said the ITC.
“The ITC is keen to facilitate the mobility of individuals, protect the rights of others, ensure the safety and security of the community and eliminate any practices that might affect the general outlook of Abu Dhabi emirate.”
