Abu Dhabi warns of Dh30,000 fine for blocking upper-floor windows

Abu Dhabi authorities have warned residents against blocking upper-floor windows in buildings that may obstruct civil defence operations. The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence authority said that installing iron fencing that blocks upper-floor windows could attract a Dh30,000 fine under regulations governing fire safety and emergency response.

The violation falls under Clause 67, based on Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012 concerning the organisation of Civil Defence services in the UAE.

The regulation targets buildings where iron barriers or fencing obstruct windows above the ground floor, potentially hindering Civil Defence teams' access during emergencies.

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The provisions apply to existing buildings and facilities, as well as those under construction. However, independent private houses and residential homes are exempt from this clause.

The rule highlights the importance of keeping building access points clear to enable Civil Defence personnel to carry out rescue and firefighting operations when needed.

Building owners and developers should ensure that window installations and security barriers comply with applicable safety requirements and do not obstruct emergency access.