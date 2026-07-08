Abu Dhabi warns residents against buying from street vendors, unlicensed sellers

Abu Dhabi residents have been urged to avoid buying goods from street vendors and unlicensed sellers, with the authorities warning that such products are not subject to regulatory oversight and may expose buyers to products of unknown origin.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality called on consumers to shop only at licensed and approved retail outlets, where the quality and safety of goods can be assured, and to report informal selling practices that may affect public safety or distort the city's appearance.

The municipality stressed that unlicensed street vending poses risks to public health and safety and affects the capital's urban and aesthetic appearance. It urged residents not to encourage informal selling or deal with unlicensed vendors.

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According to guidance previously issued by the municipality, goods promoted and sold by unlicensed vendors are not subject to any health or regulatory standards that guarantee their safety or fitness for consumption. Residents have been advised to buy goods only from trusted commercial centres and shops that are properly licensed by the official authorities.

The municipality has stressed that the community's role is essential in curbing negative practices that affect public health, noting that dealing with unlicensed vendors exposes consumers to potential risks. Its message to the public, shared on its official platforms, is that combating unlicensed selling protects consumers and ensures the circulation of safe products that meet all regulatory requirements.

Residents who come across informal vending practices can report them to the authorities through the Abu Dhabi Government contact centre on 800555, available around the clock.

Rules for sellers

The civic body also reminded individuals involved in selling and trading goods of the need to obtain the required licences and to conduct sales only in designated and authorised locations. This, it said, helps prevent random vending and the unregulated use of public spaces, in line with laws designed to ensure safe and orderly commercial activity.

Compliance with these regulations is not only a legal obligation but also a community responsibility that helps protect public health, support quality of life, and preserve the character of neighbourhoods and public facilities, the municipality said.

The warnings come as part of a comprehensive awareness campaign launched by Abu Dhabi City Municipality on Wednesday, July 8, to reduce street vending and unlicensed informal trading across areas under its jurisdiction.

As part of the campaign, municipal teams carried out awareness field visits across several residential and commercial areas on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland, engaging directly with community members. Awareness workshops were also held to explain the correct procedures for carrying out sales and goods trading activities.