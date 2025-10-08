Abu Dhabi: Dh42-billion project to build walkable city with car-free connectivity

Residents in Abu Dhabi will soon be able to move easily and quickly between neighborhoods without cars — even from areas in the heart of the capital. They will be able to connect seamlessly across the city, whether on foot, by public transport, or using e-scooters, reducing the need for automobiles.

The UAE leadership has approved the allocation of Dh42 billion to expand the Liveability Strategy, aimed at improving quality of life across Abu Dhabi.

Community projects such as parks, schools, and mosques ensure that residents’ needs are met while simultaneously fostering social cohesion and well-being, experts say.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This growing connectivity means that even if a particular service is not available within one neighborhood, it can be accessed easily in a nearby one — unlike gated communities that limit integration with the wider city.

The Liveability Strategy

During the first phase, the level of neighborhood integration rose from 67 per cent before 2023 to 81 per cent in 2025.

More than 60 projects worth Dh12 billion were identified as key contributors, including the construction of over 200 parks and sports courts, 24 schools, 21 mosques, and 28 community majlises, in addition to 120 kilometres of walking paths, 283 cycling tracks, and 220 kilometres of new street lighting, along with 200 beautification projects.

The plan also involves integrating artificial intelligence technologies to boost government efficiency and enhance community services.

Omar Bu Saeed, 36, from Abu Dhabi, said these projects have already started to make a difference in residents’ daily lives.

“These mini-parks serve residents within their own neighborhoods, especially families with young children. It’s a great initiative now found in most areas. Dedicated paths for walking and cycling help reduce accidents and keep users safe, while street lighting adds beauty to the area and a sense of comfort for those who walk or exercise at night.”

Integrated community

Yomna Garada, Associate Urban Planner at InSite, a division of KEO, told Khaleej Times, “An integrated community is one where residents can meet their daily needs within a short walking distance, with easy access to schools, parks, and public facilities."

"The interconnection between neighborhoods encourages multiple modes of transport — walking, cycling, and public transit — which strengthens social cohesion and promotes a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.”

According to Garada, these integrated communities are designed to ensure residents can access daily essentials within a 15-minute walking radius. This approach not only improves living standards but also promotes social interaction, reduces commute time, and supports safer and more sustainable mobility choices.

“Community facilities such as parks, schools, mosques, and youth majlises provide spaces for families to gather, exercise, and connect, which enhances social cohesion and well-being. The city becomes more walkable and interconnected, enabling residents to live healthier, more connected lives.”

Garada added, “By creating neighbourhoods where daily needs can be met within walking distance, we are not only improving quality of life but also promoting sustainable mobility, reducing traffic congestion, and strengthening social ties."

"These projects reflect a delicate balance between urban growth, green spaces, and social infrastructure. They are designed with the resident experience in mind — making it easier for families to safely access schools, parks, and community facilities while encouraging a healthier, more connected lifestyle.”

Ghbaisa Al Khyeli, an Abu Dhabi resident, said, “These projects truly make citizens’ lives easier by combining comfort, convenience, and well-being. Having parks and playgrounds nearby gives families and children safe places to enjoy, while schools help reduce traffic and bring education closer to every neighborhood. Mosques and community majlises strengthen social bonds."

"Walking and cycling paths promote a healthy lifestyle, and beautified streets create a sense of belonging and comfort. Overall, these projects impact our health, time, and mindset — making daily life simpler and more enjoyable.”

Mental health and well-being

According to Dr Shaju George, Psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, open and green spaces such as parks, gardens, and community squares play a crucial role in promoting mental and social well-being:

Well-being and stress reduction: Natural environments reduce stress, improve mood, and alleviate anxiety and depression.

Mental health: Exposure to greenery lowers symptoms of attention disorders and stress while boosting endorphin and serotonin levels.

Social interaction: Parks and community facilities serve as gathering points for cultural and social events, strengthening intergenerational connections.

Physical health: Open spaces encourage activities like walking, jogging, and playing, supporting heart and joint health.

Environmental benefits: Green areas improve air quality, provide shade, and reduce heat, all contributing to public health.

Dr George added that infrastructure such as well-lit streets, walking paths, and cycling lanes improves safety and encourages daily physical activity, “Regular walking or cycling enhances cardiovascular and muscular fitness, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of belonging within the community. These investments not only support individual health but also help build stronger, more resilient societies.”