Abu Dhabi volunteers log over 2 million hours in 2025, with Dh146 million economic value

The Department of Community Development (DCD) has announced that Abu Dhabi recorded more than two million volunteering hours in 2025, reflecting the emirate's growing culture of community participation during the UAE's Year of Community.

Official figures show that the number of registered volunteers reached approximately 30,000, while 3,394 volunteering opportunities were offered through the approved platform — a 34 per cent increase compared to 2024. The economic value of volunteering activities during the same period exceeded Dh146 million ($39.6 million).

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Steady growth from the previous year

The figures represent a clear climb from 2024, when the emirate recorded 1.7 million volunteering hours. DCD said the consistent upward trend highlights increasing levels of community participation and reinforces volunteering as a fundamental pillar of Abu Dhabi's social development ecosystem.

Partnerships drive momentum

"These results reflect the integration of roles among various entities," said Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Empowerment at DCD. "DCD oversees and regulates the sector by developing policies, frameworks and impact measurement mechanisms."

Al Balooshi added that the department has advanced volunteering frameworks in line with international best practices, building an integrated system that empowers community members and encourages broader participation.

The Emirates Foundation supported these efforts by operating the National Volunteer Platform, providing volunteers with digital tools and specialised programmes to strengthen readiness and sustainability across the sector.

Engagement across sectors

Over the course of 2025, DCD organised a series of meetings and interactive activities with 26 government entities, private sector organisations and educational institutions. The sessions focused on raising awareness of community participation and highlighting ways individuals and organisations can contribute to volunteering initiatives under the Year of Community.

DCD said the results demonstrate the transformation of volunteering in Abu Dhabi from individual initiatives into a structured institutional system based on governance, measurement and impact, strengthening social capital and supporting quality-of-life objectives across the emirate.

Looking ahead to the Year of Family

As the UAE enters the Year of Family in 2026, DCD said it will continue encouraging families to participate together in volunteering initiatives, with a focus on strengthening family cohesion and nurturing values of shared responsibility.

The department added that it will work with partners to create flexible and inclusive volunteering opportunities that allow families to engage in community service side by side, supporting children's skills development, fostering leadership and ensuring the sustainability of social impact across generations.