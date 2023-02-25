Abu Dhabi varsity, aerospace major to develop UAE aeronautical education, research

Abu Dhabi-based university and a French aerospace company will collaborate to develop UAE’s aeronautical education and related research, involving industrial experience as well as advanced technologies.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Dassault Aviation inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration as well as to promote and implement a variety of activities including student internships, research, academic programmes, capacity building and development.

Dr Majed Al Khemeiri, deputy vice-chancellor for administrative affairs Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, on behalf of professor Silvia Serrano, vice-chancellor, and Philippe Perrin, executive vice-president International Dassault Aviation, on behalf of Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO, signed the agreement.

The MoU will provide students with unique opportunities to participate in internships, research and development projects, capacity-building programmes, scientific lectures, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, recruitment fairs, career and research days, competitions, and other related events.

The MoU will serve as an effective platform for both parties to come together and share knowledge, resources and expertise in order to further advance the fields of aeronautical education and research.

Professor Serrano said the signing of the MoU aligns with the university’s mission to foster partnerships with organisations from different sectors and to exchange knowledge and create opportunities for students to develop their skills and expertise.

“This MoU aims to support innovation and provide students with the essential knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their career paths. Moreover, the initiative will ensure that the standards of international higher education set by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi are met while ensuring that educational programmes remain responsive to the actual needs of the job market,” Professor Serrano said.

Dassault Aviation has proven dual expertise as a manufacturer of both military aircraft and business jets.

“Dassault Aviation is committed for more than 20 years, in contributing to human capital development of the UAE’s through improvement of local capabilities and enhancement of knowledge and technologies and industrial know-how,” Perrin noted.

“This MoU is the illustration of our determination to develop joint high-tech R&D projects and scientific lectures in key technological areas and high value-added domains, to stand on the long term by the UAE, through its most brilliant institutions, for the emergence of talents and fulfillment of young people,” Perrin added.

