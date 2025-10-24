  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Variable speed limit system on major Abu Dhabi road starting October 27

Speed limits on the road will be adjusted in four cases, as per AD Mobility

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 5:52 PM

Dubai teen's body to be repatriated to Kerala after police confirms cardiac arrest

Dubai Run 2025: Timings, routes, collection points; all you need to know

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

For a smoother traffic flow in the Capital, Abu Dhabi, the emirate's authorities announced that a new variable speed limit system on a major road will go into effect on Monday, October 27.

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) said that the variable speed limit will be implemented on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, urging motorists to adhere to the changing limits.

The move aims at enhancing safety on this vital road, as per AD Mobility.

Speed limits on this road will change in the following cases:

  • Adverse weather conditions

  • During peak hours

  • During events

  • When road works are being carried out

Earlier this year, the speed limit on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street was lowered from 120kmph to 100kmph.