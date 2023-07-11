Abu Dhabi University ranks 58th best globally in Times Higher Education Rankings

It was also sixth in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries

Building upon a successful track record of international recognition, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has once again been recognised by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023, at an impressive 58th out of 963 institutions across 78 countries.

In its first-time participation, ADU has achieved a remarkable ranking as the fourth-best university in the UAE out of 10 academic institutions, the sixth in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries. These rankings reflect the university’s outstanding accomplishments in education, research and academia.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff members who consistently go above and beyond to equip our students with the needed skillset and cutting-edge educational methods to enable them to excel in their future career markets and become the leaders of tomorrow. At ADU, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality accredited programmes while investing in scientific research to foster innovation and cultivate a culture of creative thinking among our faculty and students,” Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of the ADU, said.

Recently, ADU was also ranked as the 59th best university in “Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings” 2023, competing with over 669 universities from more than 31 countries. In addition, it ranked among the top four universities and first for teaching in the UAE for excellence in academia, research and educational experience.

