Watch: Abu Dhabi uncovers Late Bronze Age tomb in Al Ain

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) uncovered a cemetery dating back to the large Wadi Suq era and the Late Bronze Age (c. 2000-1300 BCE) within the Pre-Islamic Qattarah Necropolis in Al Ain Region.

This latest discovery offers significant insights into the enduring cultural practices and resourcefulness of ancient communities in the Arabian Peninsula. It also deepens the understanding of the region's ancient past, strengthens cultural identity and underscores Al Ain Region's importance as a Unesco World Heritage Site with a pivotal role in the development of prehistoric cultures.

The Qattarah Necropolis, known for its rich archaeological landscape, has yielded various discoveries over the years, including earlier Wadi Suq to Late Bronze Age communal tombs, Iron Age individual shaft-tombs and Late Pre-Islamic tower-tombs.

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The recently excavated tomb is notable for its exceptional state of preservation and its unique construction, primarily from repurposed ashlar blocks sourced from even older Umm an-Nar funerary monuments (c. 2700-2000 BCE).

Measuring approximately 11 by 2.5 metres, this subterranean tomb chamber served as a communal burial site for hundreds of individuals over at least a 1,000 years, dating back to the Wadi Suq period, and in use until the Iron Age period.

Its entrance, aligned to the east, potentially allowed the rising sun to illuminate its interior during ritual activities, reinforcing symbolic connections to renewal and ancestral reverence. Weighing over 200kg and carefully shaped from an earlier monument, a stone door marked the threshold between the living and the ancestral world.

The tomb also contained a rich funerary assemblage, including vessels, weapons and personal ornaments, offering a glimpse into the established practices of its time. These artefacts, alongside the human remains, are currently undergoing in-depth study by DCT Abu Dhabi’s archaeologists and osteoarchaeologists.

Modern analytical methods, including isotopic and a DNA analysis, are expected to provide groundbreaking insights into trade networks, daily lives, diets, health, pathologies, and migration patterns of these ancient populations.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The unearthing of this tomb, spanning the Wadi Suq period and the Late Bronze Age, offers a glimpse into the earliest chapters of the UAE’s rich history. Dicoveries like these underscore the magnitude of our cultural legacy and the importance of our commitment to its preservation and understanding.

"They deepen our connection to the formative periods of our history and inspire future generations to embrace the spirit of resourcefulness that has long defined our community. As DCT Abu Dhabi continues its mission to safeguard the emirate's diverse heritage, we reaffirm our dedication to uncovering and sharing the stories of our land with the world.”

This pivotal discovery reinforces DCT Abu Dhabi’s ongoing mission to protect, preserve and promote the emirate's rich cultural heritage. The remarkable artefacts unearthed from the Late Bronze Age tomb will eventually go on display across Abu Dhabi's museums, offering the public an opportunity to explore this formative chapter of the UAE's history.