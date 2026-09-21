Abu Dhabi to host UN congress to discuss fighting digital crime, misuse of AI

More than 97 countries are set to take part in a major United Nations crime congress in Abu Dhabi this month, as officials call for stronger international cooperation to tackle digital crime and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

The UAE will host the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for the first time, with its 15th edition taking place in Abu Dhabi from September 26 to October 1, 2026, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing, Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said participation included more than 32 justice and interior ministers from around the world as of the briefing. The programme features 93 expert speakers, 15 main events, around 200 meetings and 38 specialised exhibitions.

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Al Nuaimi said the UAE was fully prepared to host the gathering following coordinated national efforts and close cooperation with the UN and international partners.

He stressed that the aim was not simply to bring countries together, but to turn discussions into practical solutions and partnerships.

‘Technology must serve justice’

Rapid advances in technology and AI are creating opportunities to improve crime prevention, analysis and response, the minister said. However, they also present legal and ethical challenges that require international cooperation and legislation that keeps pace with change.

“Technology must serve justice and people, and people must remain at the centre of justice and its purpose,” Al Nuaimi said.

He highlighted challenges ranging from organised, digital and environmental crime to drug trafficking, money laundering and offences targeting children and other vulnerable groups.

The congress should move international discussions beyond identifying problems towards developing solutions, he said, with recommendations translated into action whose results can be measured.

Hatem Fouad, regional representative for the Gulf region at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), also warned about the use of technology and AI applications to commit crimes and launder criminal proceeds.

Criminal groups were exploiting advances in technology, travel and shipping, he said, underscoring the need for countries to work together.

Abu Dhabi Declaration

A key expected outcome of the gathering is the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which Al Nuaimi said should translate international consensus into practical priorities for preventing crime and strengthening criminal justice systems.

Fouad described the declaration as a roadmap for action in the coming years, with the UAE playing a role in supporting its implementation.

The Emirati minister said the gathering comes at a time of growing international challenges and conflicts affecting the security and stability of communities.

“Cross-border challenges can only be confronted through cross-border cooperation,” Al Nuaimi said.

Youth, women and businesses

Participation will extend beyond governments, with Fouad outlining a youth forum intended to strengthen young people’s involvement in shaping policies and strategies.

He also highlighted a gathering with the women’s union to support women’s participation in policymaking and implementation, alongside a dedicated private-sector dialogue on the role of businesses in combating organised crime and supporting the declaration.

Fouad urged media organisations to help explain the risks posed by emerging crimes and communicate the congress’s recommendations to the public.

“The media is not a guest at this congress; the media is a partner,” he said.