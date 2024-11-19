Abu Dhabi: UAE President discusses regional issues during meeting with Qatar's PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed discussed several regional and international issues on Tuesday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides have also exchanged views on topics of mutual interest. They emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire, establish comprehensive calm in the Middle East, and prevent the escalation of conflict to safeguard regional security and stability.

The meeting also covered the fraternal relations between the two countries, various aspects of their cooperation, and joint efforts to benefit both peoples, while working to achieve their mutual interests and promote security and stability in the region.