  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB weather-sun.svg25.4°C

Abu Dhabi bans trucks on 2 roads starting December 1; alternative routes revealed

In early 2025, heavy vehicles, including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment, were banned from Abu Dhabi roads during peak traffic times

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 8:52 AM

Top Stories

How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

Foiled coup in 1972, last emirate to join UAE: 10 things you didn't know about Union

Foiled coup in 1972, last emirate to join UAE: 10 things you didn't know about Union

Eid Al Etihad break: 5 visa-free countries UAE residents can fly to in few hours

Eid Al Etihad break: 5 visa-free countries UAE residents can fly to in few hours

Trucks will not be allowed to use two roads in the Capital, Abu Dhabi, starting Decebmber 1, 2025, The Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) announced on Friday. The move aims to improve traffic flow and safety in the city, as part of an ongoing effort to address the growing volume of vehicles.

Truck traffic will be rerouted from Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) and Al Raha Beach Road (E10) to Al Faya–Saih Shuaib Road (E75) and Al Hafar (Al Adla).

Recommended For You

UAE: Upskill or risk obsolescence in the evolving modern workplace

UAE: Upskill or risk obsolescence in the evolving modern workplace

Trump to meet New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on November 21

Trump to meet New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on November 21

3 killed after magnitude-5.7 earthquake strikes Bangladesh; tremors felt in India

3 killed after magnitude-5.7 earthquake strikes Bangladesh; tremors felt in India

New Nafis award announced in UAE: Emiratisation to shift focus from numbers to quality of jobs

New Nafis award announced in UAE: Emiratisation to shift focus from numbers to quality of jobs

Dubai gears up for the 4th Annual Movember ride to champion men’s health awareness

Dubai gears up for the 4th Annual Movember ride to champion men’s health awareness

 

In early 2025, heavy vehicles, including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment, were banned from Abu Dhabi roads during peak traffic times. These restrictions are effective from 6.30am to 9am from Monday to Thursday, and again from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban applies to the same morning hours, with an additional restriction in the afternoon from 11am to 1pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The initiative is designed to reduce traffic congestion caused by the slower movement of heavy vehicles alongside lighter ones during peak hours. The move also aims to protect infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, from wear and tear caused by the weight of heavy loads.