Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now reduce traffic points at new in-person platform

These drivers will also have to attend a qualifying course designated for traffic law violators

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 9:45 AM
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Motorists in Abu Dhabi now have the chance to reduce their traffic points in the emirate under a 'Smart Road Security' initiative launched by the police.

The Abu Dhabi Police announced an in-person platform at the Zayed Central Library in the city of Al Ain for traffic point reduction and license retrieval.

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The platform provides a service for drivers whose cumulative traffic points have reached the limit of 24 points to retrieve their driving licences. This can be done by registering in the programme and paying a fee of Dh2,400.

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These motorists will also have to attend a qualifying course designated for traffic law violators.

The service will also allow motorists to reduce 8 traffic points whose points range between 8 and 23 points, after registering and paying a fee of Dh800, in addition to attending a qualifying course.

The authority urged motorists to benefit from the programme's services, which also help in raising awareness and increasing the level of traffic safety and reducing accidents.

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