  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB cloudsandsun.png37°C

Abu Dhabi: New traffic light system activated to ease flow leading to Sheikh Zayed Street

The ramp metering system relies on sensors and smart AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 11:25 AM

Updated: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 11:29 AM

Top Stories

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

To help in regulating vehicle flow on Abu Dhabi streets, a ramp metering system was activated at entry points on roads leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced.

The new smart traffic light system was put in place at seven main entry points leading to the key road, making Abu Dhabi one of the pioneering cities to implement this advanced system.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How smart hospitals are revolutionising healthcare efficiency

thumb-image

Watch: Umrah pilgrims perform Maghrib prayer amid heavy rains at Kaaba

thumb-image

UAE residents can go back to school in 1990's at Mirdif City Centre

thumb-image

Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

thumb-image

Sharjah Tri-Series: UAE's chance to prove their talent against Pakistan and Afghanistan

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Thanks to artificial intelligence and smart systems, we can now monitor and analyse traffic density in real time, enabling us to manage vehicle flow with high precision," said Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the ITC.

"This improves traffic fluidity, reduces congestion, and directly contributes to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the sustainability of the emirate’s transport system," he added.

How does the new system work?

The new system relies on sensors and smart AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time.

The system automatically adjusts traffic light timings based on traffic density, limiting vehicle entry during peak hours and allowing more vehicles through when traffic is lighter. This dynamic approach helps maintain smooth traffic flow and enhances overall road efficiency.

It will be applied to the following entry points:

  • Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

  • Dhafeer Street

  • Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

  • Salama bint Butti Street

  • Al Dhafra Street

  • Rabdan Street

  • The Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

The traffic enhancement comes after new data released by the Statistics Centre–Abu Dhabi (SCAD) showed that the Capital achieved a 7.5 per cent growth in population in 2024, reaching a total of 4,135,985 people.

The emirate's population has increased by 51 per cent over the past decade, rising from 2.7 million in 2014 to over 4.1 million in 2024.