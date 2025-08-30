Abu Dhabi: New traffic light system activated to ease flow leading to Sheikh Zayed Street

To help in regulating vehicle flow on Abu Dhabi streets, a ramp metering system was activated at entry points on roads leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced.

The new smart traffic light system was put in place at seven main entry points leading to the key road, making Abu Dhabi one of the pioneering cities to implement this advanced system.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Thanks to artificial intelligence and smart systems, we can now monitor and analyse traffic density in real time, enabling us to manage vehicle flow with high precision," said Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the ITC.

"This improves traffic fluidity, reduces congestion, and directly contributes to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the sustainability of the emirate’s transport system," he added.

How does the new system work?

The new system relies on sensors and smart AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time.

The system automatically adjusts traffic light timings based on traffic density, limiting vehicle entry during peak hours and allowing more vehicles through when traffic is lighter. This dynamic approach helps maintain smooth traffic flow and enhances overall road efficiency.

It will be applied to the following entry points:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

The Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

The traffic enhancement comes after new data released by the Statistics Centre–Abu Dhabi (SCAD) showed that the Capital achieved a 7.5 per cent growth in population in 2024, reaching a total of 4,135,985 people.

The emirate's population has increased by 51 per cent over the past decade, rising from 2.7 million in 2014 to over 4.1 million in 2024.