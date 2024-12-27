Abu Dhabi to introduce new licence plates for commercial motorcycles from 2025

A new category of commercial motorcycle plates will be introduced in Abu Dhabi starting January 1, 2025, the integrated transport centre (AD Mobility) said on Friday.

Yellow plates will be for commercial bicycles, while red plates will remain for individual bicycles.

Owners must replace their bicycle plates upon expiry of ownership, or upon replacing the plate or changing its number, AD Mobility added. This initiative aims to enhance the organization of transportation and road safety in Abu Dhabi.