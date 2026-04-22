Two new Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi to operate 24/7 starting May 4

Abu Dhabi has announced on Wednesday, April 22, plans to introduce two new gates to the Darb Toll Gate system, as part of the Capital's efforts to enhance traffic flow on main roads, improve the efficiency of road network usage, and reduce congestion.

The two gates, which will be located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street, will operate 24/7 starting May 4, 2026. They will be named Ghantoot Toll Gate and Al Qurm Toll Gate.

The ITC further stated that a toll fee of Dh4 will be applied per crossing, with the continued exemption of one vehicle for the following categories:

Senior citizens

People of Determination

Low-income citizens

Retired citizens

Location of new gates

Al Qurm Toll Gate will be located on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street. The location allows drivers to use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes.

Ghantoot Toll Gate will be located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot. Road users may opt for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street as an alternative route.

To clarify how the two locations were selected, the ITC said the decision was based on specialised traffic studies that took into account traffic density, mobility patterns, and the availability of alternative roads in their vicinity.

On April 13, 2026, a Khaleej Times highlighted how motorists commuting between Dubai and Abu Dhabi noticed new Darb toll gates installed on the E11 highway.

Two newly installed structures have been spotted on E11, one southbound towards Abu Dhabi, right after the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border near Ghantoot, and another northbound towards Dubai before Exit 403. A second set of toll gates has been seen by commuters in the Al Qurm area, installed in both directions.