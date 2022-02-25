Abu Dhabi to host region’s first-ever conference on defence, technology

Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi and Major-General Staff Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri. — Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 8:51 PM

UAE’s Ministry of Defence will host the inaugural International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference (IDITSC) in Abu Dhabi next month.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will be the first-of-its-kind to be held in the Middle East with focus on defence sector and technology advancements.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on March 2 and 3, the knowledge-based event will convene top leaders from the defence industry, policymakers, leading technology researchers and academics as well as international defence technology security experts.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said the conference is an important gathering given the state of the world from a defence, technological, geo-political, and socio-economic perspective.

“We are experiencing unprecedented changes to operating norms across all aspects of life, and for the UAE, hosting this event for the first time is set to raise global awareness among defence stakeholders and specialists that military hardware and technology imported by the UAE is being utilised in line with international rules, regulations, laws and procedures, as well as the UAE’s own rigorous domestic guidelines and policies.”

More than 70 UAE and international speakers are set to participate in over 55 insightful sessions and engagements.

Major-General Staff Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, noted the UAE is following a steady path towards establishing tangible independent capabilities.

“This event will foster discussions on the development of defence technology innovation by attracting leaders from the sector, policy makers, researchers, academics, and security experts from around the world. There is no doubt that hosting and organising such content-driven events is a forward-looking opportunity to exchange ideas and visions with friends and counterparts about the future of defence, and how we can all cooperate more closely to develop the military industries sector globally in general and in the UAE in particular.”

The conference will showcase the latest research and advances in the areas of robotics and autonomous systems, space, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, and discusses their implications on and applications for defence. The conference’s partners are G42, Edge Group, Adnec and Tawazun Economic Council.

The conference will also offer a unique opportunity for university students and professionals to learn about the decision-making mechanisms that frame international relations related to the governance of defence industries. Visitors wishing to attend, can find details at: www.iditsc.com.