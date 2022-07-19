Abu Dhabi to host first international food exhibition in December

Event to serve as a platform to network, explore investment opportunities in the sector

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 7:45 PM

Experts and major companies specialising in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors will gather in Abu Dhabi during December this year for the first global food exhibition in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday that the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) is scheduled to be launched on December 6, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition, which will run till December 8, is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) under the the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of ADAFSA.

The exhibition is expected to witness wide-scale local and international participation by major companies specialising in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors, in addition to many experts, specialists, and decision-makers in this vital industries.

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said: “The launch of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition reflects the growing importance of this sector on local and international levels, and it will provide a real opportunity for major global companies to showcase the latest technologies in the food manufacturing and production, as well as exploring investment opportunities that should help consolidate food security and ensure the better future of coming generations. It will serve as a platform to network with important buyers in a supportive and encouraging business atmosphere that drives partnerships and sales.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “The event will serve as a global platform for showcasing the latest innovations, see new partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in this sector,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition is expected to witness the signing of many contracts, deals and partnership between a wide range of government agencies and private sector establishments, in addition to a series of meetings between buyers and providers in the various supply chains.

The event will also feature a wide range of activities that will shed light on the most important and vital topics related to food production, as well as various hospitality and food services.