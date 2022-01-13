Abu Dhabi to host 49th FANA General Assembly conference

The conference will be held from November 15 to 17

By Wam Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 6:01 PM

The General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (Fana) announced that its 49th conference will be in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17, coinciding with the Global Media Congress.

The decision was made during the 48th conference, which was hosted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on January 11 and 12 and saw the participation of news agencies from Jordan, the UAE, Sudan, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Iraq, Mauritania, Yemen, Qatar, Tunisia, Palestine and Libya, as well as representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat-General.

The participants approved the formation of a committee to develop FANA and enable it to implement the activities, which are planned by the General Assembly, under the chairmanship of Palestine and the membership of the UAE, Jordan, Qatar, Libya and Lebanon.

The assembly also ratified FANA’s 2022 budget.