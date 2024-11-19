Abu Dhabi to get world's first centre specialised in healthy longevity medicine

Photo: Screengrab from WAM

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health (DoH) has licensed the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) which will be the world's first centre that is specialised in healthy longevity medicine.

The new centre will provide a comprehensive range of services that aim to optimise people's health, increase their lifespans and prevent diseases by targeting the fundamental ageing process and chronic disease progression.

Through a blend of preventative and therapeutic practices, the institute will empower community members to adopt healthier lifestyles.

IHLAD will offer AI-enabled personalised and collaborative treatments tailored to the patient’s biology, lifestyle, goals and clinical needs.

"This initiative marks a significant step in our transition from a reactive to a proactive healthcare model that prioritises disease prevention and holistic wellness at its core. These efforts further cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in healthcare excellence,” said Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, the Executive Director of the Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at DoH.

"The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi and the Healthy Longevity Medicine Society, has introduced the world’s first evidence-based guidelines for healthy longevity medicine. This framework not only establishes new clinical standards but also redefines the next era of precision healthcare—promising a future where optimal health and extended longevity become the new reality for all," said Dr Nicole Sirotin, CEO of the Institute for Healthier Living and HLMS Council Member.

“The rising global burden of disease places unprecedented demands on individuals and healthcare systems. In order to counteract this, we must shift our collective efforts toward optimising health span and reducing the burden of chronic disease," she added.