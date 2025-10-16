Abu Dhabi to get AI-powered barrierless parking system

Abu Dhabi's parking management and road toll operator, Q Mobility, recently unveiled its 'Zero Barrier AI Parking' at Gitex Global 2025.

The Zero Barrier AI Parking system uses automatic licence plate recognition, smart cameras, automated payment systems and real-time traffic management to offer a seamless parking experience.

It will ensure a completely contactless exit experience and is fully solar-powered, highlighting Q Mobility and Abu Dhabi’s commitment. The system will be integrated with the Darb Wallet by 2026 for even smoother transactions.

Q Mobility signed two MoUs with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and the Dubai Digital Authority to strengthen collaboration and advance smart services.

Just a few months ago, the operator said it will be implementing new innovative initiatives to enhance the public parking system, with a smart vehicle-based system which will monitor and detect occupancy rate, among other benefits.