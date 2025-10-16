  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB clear.png28.1°C

Abu Dhabi to get AI-powered barrierless parking system

Just a few months ago, the operator said it will be implementing new innovative initiatives to enhance the public parking system

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 11:10 PM

Top Stories

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

UAE implements anti-dumping measures as Chinese goods flood local markets

UAE implements anti-dumping measures as Chinese goods flood local markets

Sheikh Mohammed's vision: Dubai to host world's largest tech and AI event in 2026

Sheikh Mohammed's vision: Dubai to host world's largest tech and AI event in 2026

Abu Dhabi's parking management and road toll operator, Q Mobility, recently unveiled its 'Zero Barrier AI Parking' at Gitex Global 2025.

The Zero Barrier AI Parking system uses automatic licence plate recognition, smart cameras, automated payment systems and real-time traffic management to offer a seamless parking experience.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Commvault announces expanded local partnership with HPE at Gitex Global

thumb-image

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

thumb-image

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

thumb-image

Indonesia volcano erupts, spewing ash 10km into the sky

thumb-image

India beat West Indies by seven wickets to sweep series

 

It will ensure a completely contactless exit experience and is fully solar-powered, highlighting Q Mobility and Abu Dhabi’s commitment. The system will be integrated with the Darb Wallet by 2026 for even smoother transactions.

Q Mobility signed two MoUs with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and the Dubai Digital Authority to strengthen collaboration and advance smart services.

Just a few months ago, the operator said it will be implementing new innovative initiatives to enhance the public parking system, with a smart vehicle-based system which will monitor and detect occupancy rate, among other benefits.