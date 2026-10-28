Abu Dhabi to convert half of household waste to electricity by end of 2026

Abu Dhabi is on course to have half of its household waste converted into electricity by the end of 2026, as the Al Bihouth Waste-to-Energy Facility marked 90 per cent construction completion , with commissioning targeted within weeks.

The milestone is significant for the emirate's waste management ambitions: Tadweer Group diverted 37.7 per cent of Abu Dhabi's waste from landfill in 2025, against a target of 80 per cent by 2031. Once operational, Al Bihouth alone is expected to process approximately 900,000 tonnes of waste annually and generate enough electricity to power around 52,000 homes.

Tadweer Group announced the construction milestone alongside two other achievements: successful pressure tests on both of the facility's boilers and six million working hours recorded without a lost time injury.

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The milestones were marked at a ceremony attended by Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, and Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, alongside project shareholders and stakeholders who viewed construction progress on site.

Stefan Kipp, Chief Executive Officer of Al Bihouth Waste-to-Energy Facility, said: "Achieving six million working hours without a lost time injury reflects the strong safety culture we have established across the project. Our priority remains maintaining seamless and effective coordination among all partners and preparing the facility for safe, efficient and reliable operations."

The facility's shareholders include Tadweer Group, Japan's Marubeni Corporation, Switzerland-based Kanadevia Inova, and the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development.

Roni Araiji, Country President for the UAE at Kanadevia Inova, said the completed boiler tests marked a key engineering milestone, adding that the company is proud to contribute technology that will support Abu Dhabi's transition towards a circular economy.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said: "Our responsibility extends beyond completing construction. It is to deliver infrastructure that Abu Dhabi can depend on for the long term, while protecting the people who are building it."

Tadweer Group, part of L'IMAD Holding, is the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi.