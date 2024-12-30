Abu Dhabi to offer film producers up to 50% cashback from January 1, 2025

Abu Dhabi is attracting film producers to the city by offering them up to 50 per cent cashback rebate, the emirate's Creative Media Authority and film Commission announced on Monday.

The increase in cashback rebate from 35 per cent to 50 per cent for international, regional and local production companies on in-market production and post-production costs will be applicable based on certain criteria and a point-based system.

The new rebate will be available for all qualifying productions from January 1, 2025, and will offer expanded qualifying formats, increased financial project caps and a streamlined and improved process designed to grow, strengthen and attract strategic investment into the film and TV production industry in Abu Dhabi.

Back in October, the baseline was increased from 30 per cent to 35 per cent.

Producers and companies will be eligible for the cashback if they qualify for the following:

Use of Emirati actors and Emirati production talent including directors, writers and other film-related roles.

Producers who deliver content containing Emirati heritage, culture and ethos.

Enhanced rebate points system

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission's enhanced rebate will offer an additional uplift opportunity on top of the new 35 per cent baseline with the potential to gain a maximum of 50 per cent total rebate on in-market production and post-production costs, through meeting new criteria and seeking ADFC’s full and absolute approval.

The uplift has a points-based system where productions scoring between 10 to 14 points gain a 2.5 per cent uplift, in addition to the baseline of 35 per cent, through to a 15 per cent uplift on the baseline for productions scoring 85 points or above.

Production companies can score additional points by doing the following:

Featuring the UAE’s national history, culture and identity in content.

Carrying out full post production activity in Abu Dhabi.

Having a main unit production in Abu Dhabi of a feature film.

Create content which utilises local Emirati talent and/or filming an entire TV series in the emirate.

More details of the point system and criteria can be found on the website film.gov.ae.

New eligible formats

From January 1, 2025, the rebate will also be available for additional production formats, including reality TV, game shows, short films and animations.

This expansion of formats bolsters the existing formats of feature films, TV series and programmes and TV commercials, which have been supported since the introduction of the rebate in 2013.

New higher rebate caps