More than 250 tourism and cultural sites across Abu Dhabi will be assessed for accessibility.

The programme, to be conducted by The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, will cover hotels, cultural sites, tourist attractions, shopping malls and beaches in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, with a focus on identifying barriers and improving experiences for People of Determination and their families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The latest phase builds on joint efforts that began in 2022, through which more than 190 tourism and cultural sites have already been assessed. The current cooperation will focus on standardising assessment methodologies, training assessors, conducting field visits and analysing results to inform practical improvements.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Accessibility is a fundamental element of our ambition to develop a tourism destination that welcomes everyone. Through our collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we are using specialist expertise and assessment findings to identify where improvements are needed and help tourism providers deliver more accessible experiences. This work supports a destination where People of Determination and their families can enjoy a wider range of cultural and tourism experiences with greater confidence and independence.”

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “Effective accessibility begins with understanding the needs of People of Determination and translating technical standards into tangible practices. This collaboration enables us to standardise assessment methodologies, build the capacity of specialists and use field findings to identify opportunities for improvement.”

Al Humaidan added that the cooperation complements wider inclusion efforts, including the “Damj” Award, which recognises outstanding practices in inclusive services, inclusive employment and physical and digital accessibility.

DCT Abu Dhabi and the Zayed Authority will continue working with relevant government entities, destinations and tourism facilities to expand assessments and develop practical improvements across the emirate’s tourism sector.