Abu Dhabi: Tissue brand ordered to stop selling products after resident files complaint

Roughly 24,000 pre-packaged items across markets, factories and major suppliers have been verified by the emirate's quality council this year

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 12:35 PM

A tissue manufacturer in Abu Dhabi has been directed to stop selling their products and withdraw them from the market due to a non-compliance with accurate quantity specifications, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) said.

Sultan Al Muhairi, director of the business development and customer happiness department of the Council, said that the decision was taken after they received a complaint from a consumer regarding the shortage of paper tissues in the product.

The Council purchased product samples from the local market, and after laboratory verification, found that the product did not comply with the exact quantities specified by mandatory requirements.

Al Muhairi said the Council alerted the manufacturer about the non-conformity, which in turn led to the immediate halt on the sale of products.

Sales representatives and managers were notified to stop selling the product across all outlets and withdraw it immediately, while the manufacturer tracked the production line to identify the reason for the shortage and to avoid the recurrence of cases like these.

Al Muhairi said the Council has always been committed to continuously implementing periodic control campaigns to check pre-packaged products in sales outlets in Abu Dhabi, and to ensure complete accuracy across quantities – as well as the percentage that the products are confirming to the mandatory requirement of 99 per cent.

The Council has verified about 24,000 pre-packaged items representing 936 products across markets, factories and major suppliers, from the beginning until the end of the third quarter this year.

Al Muhairi stressed the importance of feedback from consumers in informing the Markets and Consumers Services Sector about pre-packaged products that do not conform to the specifications, especially with regard to the accuracy of quantity or weights, by reaching out to the call centre at 800555.

