Abu Dhabi: 3-day road closure announced on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed street

Two other streets in the emirate will be partially closed during this period

Published: Fri 18 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM

Updated: Fri 18 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM

A road closure has been announced on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed street in Al Ain for three days starting Saturday, October 19.

Abu Dhabi Mobility announced on X that Mubarak bin Mohammed street will be partially closed as well during this period, as two left lanes and one right lane will be off-limits in both directions.

Another road that will be partially closed until Monday, October 21 is Khadim bin Butti Al Hameed street. Two right lanes and one left lane will be closed.


