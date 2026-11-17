Abu Dhabi authorities shut down "Pearl Al Sham" restaurant temporarily for recurring high-risk violations within a year, the Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) announced on Tuesday.

The eatery, holding commercial licence number (CN-1030808) and located in Mina Zayed, was found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its subsequent legislation.

Adafsa clarified that the administrative closure decision was taken to safeguard food safety and consumers' health. Pearl Al Sham will remain closed until the causes of the violation are eliminated, with the possibility of resuming operations after fully rectifying the establishment's status and complying with all food safety requirements.

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The Authority pointed out that administrative closure procedures and the monitoring of infractions are part of its continuous efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the Capital.

Adafsa called upon the public to contact it and report any violations observed in food establishments, or whenever there is suspicion regarding the safety of any food item, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number 800555.

"This enables the Authority’s inspectors to take the necessary measures to ensure safe and wholesome food for all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," it said.