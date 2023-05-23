Abu Dhabi temporarily shuts 2 healthcare facilities over safety violations

An orchestra of 120 musicians was among the highlights of the grand opening ceremony entertaining hundreds of special guests and celebrities
Two healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi were ordered to close down temporarily over several violations, the emirate's health authority announced on Tuesday.
In its advisory, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said these two facilities failed to follow safety procedures and means of infection control. They were found to have used expired materials and tools, and failed to comply with the standards and regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units.
The DoH said the decision came mainly to protect the health and safety of patients, and allow the facilities to take the necessary action.
Inspectors will be visiting the facilities again to ensure the appropriate application of the correctional procedures, the department added.
The authority called on all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate to comply with its policies and regulations and provide healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.
ALSO READ:
An orchestra of 120 musicians was among the highlights of the grand opening ceremony entertaining hundreds of special guests and celebrities
Khaleej Times gives you the details on key features, immersive experiences and tickets
He was wearing a white dishdasha and a red ghutra (head covering)
The fluctuating weather conditions caused their craft to go down
Shoppers can get the best deals and prices on everything from furniture and home goods to clothes and make-up
The authority will now be known as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The most valuable ruby to ever appear at auction is expected to command in excess of $30 million, while the Eternal Pink diamond is estimated to fetch over $35 million
Company has followed a policy of sharing 50 per cent of its profits with employees from its inception in 1998