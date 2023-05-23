Abu Dhabi temporarily shuts 2 healthcare facilities over safety violations

They were found to have used expired tools and failed to comply with the regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 3:59 PM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 4:12 PM

Two healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi were ordered to close down temporarily over several violations, the emirate's health authority announced on Tuesday.

In its advisory, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said these two facilities failed to follow safety procedures and means of infection control. They were found to have used expired materials and tools, and failed to comply with the standards and regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units.

The DoH said the decision came mainly to protect the health and safety of patients, and allow the facilities to take the necessary action.

Inspectors will be visiting the facilities again to ensure the appropriate application of the correctional procedures, the department added.

The authority called on all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate to comply with its policies and regulations and provide healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.

