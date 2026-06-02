Abu Dhabi temporarily freezes rent for residential, commercial, industrial properties

Abu Dhabi has announced a temporary rent freeze across the city, the emirate's Real Estate Centre announced on Tuesday, June 2, effective immediately.

All residential, commercial, and industrial tenancy contract renewals will be processed at a 0 per cent increase for the duration of the measure.

Any new tenancy contract on a previously rented unit will be offered at the same rental value as the preceding contract, with a freeze on price increase. The measure is temporary and until further notice, with the move coming as a relief to tenants across the emirate amid the ongoing regional conflict.

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Currently under Abu Dhabi law, landlords and property management companies can increase the rent by up to 5 per cent annually, provided they inform tenants at least two months prior to contract renewal.

Tenants in the Capital also pay a housing fee to Abu Dhabi Municipality, according to Abu Dhabi Council Resolution No. 13 of 2016. The housing fee is a standard 3 per cent of the annual rent and applies to all housing units in the city.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality uses a system called Tawtheeq to keep a record of tenancy contracts and data related to the property being leased, providing legally binding records to protect both tenants and landlords. It is mandatory for everyone to go through it while registering and attesting all residential and commercial tenancy contracts.

In 2024, Abu Dhabi had launched its first official rental index for the capital. The platform that serves both tenants and landlords, is designed to increase market transparency, provide indicative rental values, and support the stability of the capital's growing real estate market.

Rental relief in the past

This is not the first time such an initiative has been put into place in the UAE.

During the pandemic in 2021, the Abu Dhabi Ports announced a freeze on rents for all businesses in its Industrial Cities and Free Zone cluster. The move was aimed at providing relief to its customers and boosting the city's economy, benefitting over 1,400 companies.

Community measures since conflict began

Since the US-Iran war broke out on February 28, causing heightened tensions across the region, Abu Dhabi has taken measures to put the community's wellbeing and safety at the top.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) had directed hotels across the Capital in March to extend the stay of guests unable to travel due to flight disruptions and restrictions, ensuring the authority covers the cost of the additional nights.

Dubai soon followed, with hotel establishments receiving an email from the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), instructing them to extend all necessary support to tourists impacted by the flight cancellations or delays.