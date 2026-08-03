Abu Dhabi temporarily closes restaurant for posing risk to public health

The administrative closure will remain in effect as long as the facility does not rectify the issues raised by the food authority

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 3 Aug 2026, 5:34 PM
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Authorities in Abu Dhabi shut down 'So Great Restaurant' temporarily for failing to abide by food safety rules, the Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said on Monday.

The restaurant, holding Commercial Licence No. CN-4897186, was found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Capital and posed a risk to public health.

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ADAFSA stated that the administrative closure was issued due to repeated food safety violations and failure to implement effective corrective actions, requiring immediate intervention to protect consumer health.

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The administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation, fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practising the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

Adafsa highlighted that the closure and identification of violations are part of ongoing inspections to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. It underscores its role in ensuring all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products undergo periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest standards.

The Authority encourages the public to report any violations in food establishments, such as non-compliance or suspected food contamination, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number at 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the safe delivery of food to all community members in Abu Dhabi.

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