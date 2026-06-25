Abu Dhabi temporarily closes restaurant for 'posing risk to public health'

Abu Dhabi authorities have temporarily closed a restaurant for posing a risk to public health.

On June 25, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued its decision to temporarily administratively close 'Safari Plaza Restaurant'. The food control report, the authority said, indicated that the decision was issued due to repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures.

The restaurant is located at Al Muroor Road of Abu Dhabi City, and it holds Commercial Licence No. CN-1010084. The restaurant's administrative closure order will remain in effect until the causes of the decision exist.

The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the requirements and removing the causes of the violation.

The authority also said that the closure and identifying violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the emirate.

All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.