Abu Dhabi temporarily closes Indian beverage shop for posing risk to public health

A branch of The Lassi shop has been administratively closed by authorities in Abu Dhabi for posing a risk to public health.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said on August 14 that it has issued a decision to "temporarily administratively close" the outlet.

The outlet was closed after the outlet's food control report indicated that the administrative closure decision was issued due to repeated food safety. It also failed to implement effective corrective measures, making immediate intervention necessary to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

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It was found to be in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto.

The authority encourages members of the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555.

Adafsa has said its inspectors will take necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe food to all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.