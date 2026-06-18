Abu Dhabi temporarily closes Jabal Sailkot restaurant over repeated violations

Abu Dhabi authorities shut down a restaurant in the Capital for violating food-safety laws and regulations. According to Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Jabal Sailkot's practices posed a serious risk to public health.

The food authority clarified that the food control report showed the administrative closure was due to repeated food safety violations and failure to implement corrective measures. The immediate closure and intervention by the authority were necessary to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

Jabal Sailkot restaurant LLC - SPC is located in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD 1), holds the commercial license (CN-4189921), and has violated Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety.

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The authority said that the administrative closure will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation, fulfilling all necessary requirements, and removing the causes of the violation.

ADAFSA highlighted that the closure and identification of violations are part of ongoing inspections to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. It underscores its role in ensuring all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products undergo periodic inspections by ADAFSA's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest standards.

The Authority encourages the public to report any violations in food establishments, such as non-compliance or suspected food content, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take necessary measures to ensure safe food delivery to all community members in Abu Dhabi.