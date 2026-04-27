Abu Dhabi takes action against private notary, fines Dh30,000 for violating rules

The Private Notary Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has issued a decision to impose an administrative fine of Dh30,000 on a private notary for failing to comply with the laws, decisions, and regulations governing the practice of the profession.

This measure is part of the department’s efforts to develop an integrated oversight framework that ensures high professional discipline while maintaining the quality of judicial services according to approved legal standards. The aim is to ensure transaction accuracy and protect the rights of all concerned parties.

The decision was announced during a committee meeting chaired by Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The meeting reviewed regulatory reports and the performance of licensed practitioners. It emphasised the need for strict adherence to all regulations and legislation governing private notaries to maintain leadership in judicial services in Abu Dhabi.

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The committee explained that such measures fall within its mandate to monitor compliance among practitioners, noting that the private notary system in Abu Dhabi is fundamentally built on reliability and precision, ensuring the integrity of transactions and their alignment with applicable legal frameworks.

As part of efforts to support judicial services and strengthen partnerships with the legal sector, the committee approved the licensing of a new office and the renewal of licences for several others to practise the profession. It also endorsed requests for registration and renewal for a number of private notaries working within licensed law firms.

This brings the total number of private notaries in Abu Dhabi to 53, operating across 41 law firms in the emirate, contributing to a wider range of accessible and efficient services for clients seeking to complete their transactions with high quality and ease.