Abu Dhabi suspends construction of major Yas Island project due to violations

Selections will be made next week based on the assignments submitted, with results announced at the end of November
A major construction project on Yas Island has been suspended by Abu Dhabi authorities.
The project was temporarily halted due to repeated violations of environmental standards, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) said in a social media post.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This decision comes after thorough inspections and public concerns over increased water pollution, including higher turbidity and significant changes in water quality.
The project will remain on hold until all corrective measures are implemented to meet strict environmental compliance, EAD confirmed.
ALSO READ:
Selections will be made next week based on the assignments submitted, with results announced at the end of November
The country also renewed its demand for Iran to 'end its occupation of three UAE islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa'
The tourism and hospitality sector grew by 26 per cent, representing 11.7 per cent of the Emirates’ GDP last year
Israeli troops started 'ground raids' in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah targeted 'enemy soldiers' at the countries' border
Overall, skies are expected to be clear to partially cloudy
Daily commuters have been facing hours-long delays on roads in areas like Business Bay, DIFC and Deira
The service was especially popular with young executives, most of whom live in shared accommodations
All the previous IPOs attracted strong interest from both institutional and retail investors and were oversubscribed multiple times