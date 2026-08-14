No junk food at checkouts: Abu Dhabi supermarket retailers explain new rules

Supermarkets in Abu Dhabi are reviewing store layouts, checkout displays and online platforms to prepare for new rules that will stop high-fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) food and drinks from being prominently displayed, with retailers saying healthier alternatives could take their place in high-traffic areas.

HFSS products will not be banned. They can continue to be sold, but retailers will have to move them away from locations such as entrances, end-of-aisle displays and checkouts. Online, they cannot be prominently featured on homepages, search results, promotional pop-ups or checkout pages.

The rules, which become mandatory on January 1, 2027, will apply to supermarkets larger than 4,000 square feet and will restrict the placement and promotion of products classified as unhealthy under the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s SEHHI classification.

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Retailers told Khaleej Times they have already started reviewing their merchandising strategies and identifying healthier products that could occupy some of the prime spaces.

At Choithrams, the changes are expected to involve moving some products currently placed in high-visibility and impulse-buy locations.

“Once products are classified under the new system, there will be rules governing where different categories can and cannot be displayed,” said Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO of Choithrams.

“At the checkout, for example, sugar-free gum and other compliant snacks can remain, and there is an opportunity to introduce healthier choices there.”

He said the retailer is reviewing its full product portfolio rather than focusing only on confectionery and traditional treats, because the rules cover products classified as high in fat, sugar or salt.

Choithrams has already begun assessing its portfolio and store layouts, while waiting for further clarity on the final product classifications before making all physical changes.

The retailer also expects the changes to affect its supply chain, as moving healthier products into higher-traffic locations could increase demand for those products.

“It isn't simply a case of moving products from one shelf to another,” Mortimer-Davies said. “Changing where products are displayed changes how quickly they sell.”

He said retailers would need to ensure they have sufficient stock and supply capacity if healthier products begin selling in greater volumes.

The commercial impact could also vary between products, he said, with some healthier alternatives carrying higher price points.

At GMG, healthier checkout options are already being introduced across its stores, while the company's new Monoprix Abu Dhabi store, due to open in August-September, will include at least one Healthy Checkout.

Florian Hüthmair, President of Everyday Goods at GMG, said the company is also incorporating healthier merchandising principles into new store designs and reviewing how healthier products are presented on its digital platforms.

“We've also started incorporating healthier merchandising principles into new store designs, including Monoprix Abu Dhabi,” he said.

GMG said it is also expanding its fresh assortment and adding more convenient healthier food options, while reviewing the visibility and discoverability of these products online.

Lulu Group has also started reviewing its merchandising strategy, store layouts, promotional displays and digital platforms ahead of the January deadline.

V. Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, said healthier alternatives would be given greater visibility, while HFSS products would be displayed according to the new requirements.

The retailer said it has expanded its range of healthier products through its global sourcing network and expects the new rules to further increase their visibility.

For shoppers, the key change will be where products are encountered rather than whether they remain available.

HFSS products will continue to be sold, but retailers expect healthier alternatives to become more prominent in locations traditionally used to drive impulse purchases.

Mortimer-Davies said product positioning could influence purchasing behaviour because “prime locations, checkouts and promotional ends are used because visibility helps drive volume”.

“If healthier products occupy more of those positions, customers will naturally have greater exposure to them, and we would expect sales volumes to respond accordingly,” he said.

GMG said the policy would reinforce an existing shift among consumers towards healthier products, while stressing that customers would retain freedom of choice.

The retailers are now using the months before January 1 to assess which products will be affected, determine where they can be displayed and prepare their stores and online platforms for the new requirements.

For Choithrams, the process will also involve reviewing product volumes and the supply chain supporting them, while GMG and LuLu said they are already incorporating healthier merchandising into their wider retail strategies.

The policy was introduced by Healthy Living in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority and developed with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.