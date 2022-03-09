Abu Dhabi summit: World’s most powerful women inspire next-gen Emirati female leaders

The role of women in the UAE has grown from strength to strength, with the growth of the nation

Forbes 30/50 Abu Dhabi Summit. Photo: Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 8:47 PM

‘Service Day’ hosting the world’s most powerful women served as a platform to empower the next generation of female Emirati leaders and achievers in Abu Dhabi.

During a special event held at Zayed University, students got an opportunity to engage with some of the Forbes 30/50 Summit speakers, i.e., generations of women from Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ and ‘50 Over 50’ lists.

Pioneering figures from various sectors shared knowledge and provided advice and mentorship to inspire young Emirati women to strive for greater achievements in the future.

“I am delighted to host the Service Day of the 30/50 Summit at Zayed University, which has played an integral role in educating so many young Emirati women since it was inaugurated almost 25 years ago,” said Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, President of Zayed University, Cabinet Minister and Minister of Youth and Culture.

“Today’s Service Day brings together outstanding women from around the world to come together with the intent of learning from one another, celebrating our diversity, and building on our connectivity, which will inevitably lead to powerful ideas that will shape a better future.”

Al Kaabi noted the role of women in the UAE has grown from strength to strength, with the growth of the nation.

“Like so much that is prosperous about our nation, it was the vision of our Founding Father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in us the belief in crucial the contribution of women to the nation. This is echoed and reinforced by the Mother of the nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Al Mubarak, who has been a driving force in giving women a voice in every aspect of our nation’s development and has paved the way for many of us and the generations to come.”

Moira Forbes, executive vice president, Forbes Media and publisher, ForbesWomen, is delighted with the successfully held summit.

“The event celebrates on a global stage the wide-ranging achievements of powerful women while helping to mentor and inspire the next generation.”

The event concluded the three days of summit talks, panel sessions and networking events that drew high-achieving local and international speakers and attendees. The summit will take place in Abu Dhabi annually until 2024.