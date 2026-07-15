Free climbing, fossils hunt, Louvre games: Abu Dhabi summer camps for kids

From a free climbing activity on Yas Island to board games at the Louvre — a fresh wave of summer programmes has opened up across the capital, giving families in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra more options for the rest of the school break.

Junior Climbers (Clymb Yas Island with Active Abu Dhabi)

Ages: 12-16

Dates: Boys July 27-31, Aug 3-7 and Aug 10-14; girls Aug 17-21, daily 9.30am-2.30pm

Location: Clymb, Yas Island, home to the region's tallest indoor climbing wall

Price: Free

Only 60 places in the first edition, 12-15 per week for personalised coaching; covers climbing fundamentals, safety and problem-solving, ending with a final climbing challenge. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis through the Active Abu Dhabi website.

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Zumba for Kids (The Galleria Al Maryah Island)

Dates: Sunday mornings through summer

Price: Free

Registration required on thegalleria.ae; spots fill quickly.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi camp (Saadiyat Cultural District Summer Camp, 'The Story of Us')

Ages: 5-14

Dates: Until Aug 7, Mon-Fri, 9.30am-3pm

Price: Dh500 one week, Dh900 two weeks, Dh1,300 three weeks

Children build animal habitats, press fossil imprints and create dinosaur footprints as young palaeontologists, inside a museum whose galleries, home to Stan the T. rex, trace 13.8 billion years of natural history.

Rhythm of Heritage (Bait Al Oud and Cultural Foundation)

Ages: 5-14

Dates: Until Aug 28

Music, movement, dance and storytelling, closing with a collaborative performance by the campers.

Instrument-making camp (Bait Al Oud)

Ages: 5-14

Dates: Until Aug 5

Each child builds a miniature oud model while learning basic musical knowledge.

Delma Museum camp (Al Dhafra)

Ages: 5-14

Dates: Until July 24

Held on Delma Island itself, exploring its maritime heritage and biodiversity.

Abu Dhabi Libraries Summer Camp

Ages: 5-14

Dates: Until Aug 27

Delivered with the Emirates Red Crescent, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Higher Colleges of Technology and Zayed University, with activations introducing children to entrepreneurship and small businesses.

Game On! (Louvre Abu Dhabi Children's Museum)

Ages: 5-14

Dates: Aug 11-21

Children explore the history of board games, play traditional Emirati games, Carrom and Pictionary, and design their own board game each day.

Fees for the cultural camps vary by programme, with registration and details at abudhabiculture.ae.

Emirati Sanaa programme (Zayed National Museum)

Dates: Through July and August

Workshops include blending Arabic coffee with a traditional menhas (ages 10+), embroidering a majlis-inspired takiya cushion (6+), and a drop-in finyan decorating session (6+). Bookings via the museum's website; museum entry is free for under-18s.

Kids Palace Summer Camp (Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental)